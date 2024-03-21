Fans furious Champions League quarter-final prices to see Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico are released

Fans of the big three in Spain have come in for heavy criticism after the ticket prices for their Champions League quarter-finals were released. Many of the upper limits verge upon a month’s rent for many people in Spain.

Real Madrid have the most expensive tickets for their clash with Manchester City, with the top end priced at €445, and the cheapest at €125. None of these prices, provided by Cadena SER, pertain to the VIP sections, as you could be forgiven for thinking.

The lower end of tickets at the Bernabeu for the first leg still eclipse 10% of the monthly minimum wage. Atletico Madrid are the best of the lot, albeit still very steep. To see them in the first leg against Borussia Dortmund, the cheapest seats are at €70, while the most expensive are at €335. Atletico Madrid will at least subsidise chartered flights for 1,000 fans going to Dortmund, paying €200, with fans asked to contribute €120. Los Rojiblancos have around 3,800 tickets for the Signal Iduna Park, with around 3,000 requested so far, as per Marca.

Those hoping to attend the second leg between Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain on a budget are set to be shortchanged. The most expensive are at €399, just below Real Madrid, but the cheapest are around 40% more expensive at €174 for non-members.

While there has been some minor improvement in ticket pricing for away fans, with 16 teams signing up to an agreement to price them at €30 for visiting sides in the agreement, but the reality is that football is increasingly turning working class fans away from the game in the search of enough money to give an extra wages to footballers, many of whom sit on the bench week in and week out in the case of the top sides.