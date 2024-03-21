Dani Alves primed to remain in prison as €1m bail payment won’t be made by previous benefactor

On Wednesday, Dani Alves’ hopes of securing his temporary release from prison were given a major boost, as he was granted bail for the very first time since being arrested on sexual assault charges back in January 2023.

€1m is the amount required for Alves to make bail, although he is unable to be able to pay that himself due to money problems. As a result, he appealed to Neymar Junior’s father, who had helped him make a compensation payment to the alleged victim, to again help him pay this sum.

However, Neymar’s father has now announced that he will not be doing so, as per MD.

“As everyone knows, at the beginning I helped Dani Alves, without any link to any lawsuit. In this second moment, in a situation different from the previous one, in which the Spanish courts have already ruled in favour of the conviction, there is speculation and an attempt to associate my name and that of my son with a matter that no longer corresponds to us today. I hope Daniel finds with his own family all the answers he seeks. For us, for my family, it’s over.”

Alves was convicted earlier this month, although his defence team has already submitted an appeal. He had hoped to gain freedom before a verdict was returned, but now, it looks very unlikely.