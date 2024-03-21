Bayern Munich set Alphonso Davies deadline to bring Real Madrid offer to table

Canadian left-back Alphonso Davies has been given 10 days by Bayern Munich to set the course for his future, as per the latest in the Spanish capital. A long-term target for Real Madrid, he has reportedly already reached a verbal agreement with Los Blancos.

Last week Bayern sat down with Davies for contract talks, reportedly making a final offer for Davies of around €13-14m per year, well below his €20m demands. The 22-year-old is set to reject that offer though, as he is keen on signing for Real Madrid.

Now Marca are saying that Bayern have set a deadline of the first of April for Davies to either accept their renewal offer, or bring a transfer offer to the table. The starting point in negotiations will be around €50m, with Bayern keen not to give Davies up on the cheap, even if his deal is up next summer.

Presumably this will jolt Real Madrid into action. They hold more of the cards in the negotiation, and there is no real consequence for Davies or Los Blancos if they miss that deadline. All the same, Real Madrid have shown in recent summers they prefer to have most of their deals wrapped up by June, and it looks as if they will at least have the chance to with Davies.