Barcelona star has “several suitors” in the Premier League – Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur among those keen

Barcelona will need to make significant sales this summer in order to ease their financial woes, and one of the leading candidates to be moved on is Raphinha. The 27-year-old is no longer a regular starter because of the emergence of Lamine Yamal, and given that he has a high sell-on value, he is high on the list to be sold.

Raphinha has been linked with Saudi Arabia in recent weeks, although he has shown little signs of wanting to become the latest player to move to the Middle East. A return to the Premier League seems much more likely, if he can be persuaded to leave Barcelona, that is.

England could be calling, and Raphinha is certainly attracting lots of interest. According to the Daily Mail (via MD), the Brazilian winger has “several suitors” in the Premier League, with Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur listed as two of the clubs that are keen.

It is looking increasingly likely that Raphinha will be sold by Barcelona this summer. They will hope to generate as much money as possible from the deal, especially considering that they still owe Leeds from the transfer in 2022.