Barcelona President Joan Laporta says Kylian Mbappe will “distort” the Real Madrid dressing room

Real Madrid are increasingly confident of finally landing Kylian Mbappe this summer. The 24-year-old has already notified Paris Saint-Germain of his decision to depart at the end of the season, and an agreement on personal terms with Los Blancos is expected to be finalised in the coming weeks.

There is much excitement at Real Madrid for the prospect of one of the best players in the world joining, and especially so on a free transfer. However, Mbappe could be a problem in the Spanish capital – at least that’s the opinion of Barcelona President Joan Laporta, as he told MD.

“I don’t envy Real Madrid signing Mbappe. I think they have a problem. You have to sell a player (if Mbappe arrives), right? Because they’re not both going to play in the same place and they’re also very strong players. And speaking of the numbers that will be there, this distorts the locker room for sure. That’s not a gift.”

Carlo Ancelotti will certainly have an embarrassment of riches at his disposal next season, especially with Endrick Felipe (and probably Alphonso Davies) joining in the summer too. Real Madrid won’t see it as a problem, so Laporta’s remarks are unlikely to have much merit in their eyes.