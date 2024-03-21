Barcelona planning to sign new winger this summer, world class star revealed to be dream target

While Barcelona’s top priority during the summer is to sign a new defensive midfielder, it’s not the only area that Sporting Director Deco will look to strengthen.

It’s been reported that new deals for Joao Cancelo and Joao Felix will be sought, but even if the latter does re-join (most likely on another loan deal), Barcelona would still like to add another winger to their squad.

According to Relevo, a left winger is desired by the Catalan giants. Specifically, they want to sign a profile similar to that of Ousmane Dembele, in the sense that they are skilful, a strong dribbler and good in one-on-one situations.

No concrete targets have been formed yet, but a dream option in the Barcelona offices is Napoli’s Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. However, he is simply out of reach at this stage due to the club’s ongoing financial woes, so a cheaper and more realistic shortlist will need to be drawn up by Deco and co.