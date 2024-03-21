Barcelona keeping an eye on much-improved La Liga star

Barcelona are hoping to earn as much money as possible this summer, as they look to significantly improve their ongoing financial woes. Current players will be sold, with Raphinha and Jules Kounde being two of the players that are in the firing line.

They could also make money from sell-on clauses too. Jean-Clair Todibo has long been linked with the Premier League, and Barcelona would net 20% of any transfer fee accumulated by OGC Nice. Another that could leave their current club is Oscar Mingueza, who is having a fine season with Celta Vigo.

Barcelona have a 50% sell-on for Mingueza, who could leave Celta this summer, especially if they are relegated. MD have reported that club officials are keeping tabs on the defender’s situation in Galicia.

At this stage, Barcelona are only thinking about Mingueza in terms of him generating a fee for them, although they have not ruled out the possibility of re-signing him. However, he is far down their right-back transfer target pecking order.