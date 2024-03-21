Barcelona have no plans to loan out teenage star for next season despite recent lack of minutes

Vitor Roque generated much excitement when he finally joined Barcelona during the winter, although he has struggled to play much since he arrived on Catalonia. Xavi Hernandez has opted to utilise him rather infrequently, which has frustrated the club’s supporters on several occasions.

Roque has been ever-present for Barcelona since joining, but on six occasions, he hasn’t even managed to play a single minute. This has led to suggestions that he could be loaned out next season, with a view to the 19-year-old playing regularly at another club, something that seems unlikely at the Blaugrana.

However, Barcelona have emphatically dismissed these claims, with MD reporting that Roque will be in the first team squad next season. Club officials are very happy with his integration, and with a new manager to come in, he could secure a regular place in 2024-25.

It makes complete sense for Barcelona to keep Roque, as he is an excellent player to have in their squad. As he continues to adjust to life in Catalonia, he will only get better, and more important.