Barcelona defender will be allowed to leave for sizeable offer amid Paris Saint-Germain interest

Barcelona will be forced into making some sacrifices this summer, with many forecasting at least one or more major sales from their first team in order to balance the books. On the whole though, uncertainty reigns throughout the Barcelona squad, including for Jules Kounde.

The French defender has been linked with Paris Saint-Germain in recent days, as a potential option should their pursuit of Leny Yoro end unsuccessfully. Kounde, 25, arrived from Sevilla for €50m, and was set to be the anchor for their defence for much of the next decade. Yet consistent injuries have forced him to play right-back on more than one occasion, something he has admitted he is not delighted about.

Matteo Moretto has revealed to Football España that Kounde is by no means considered ‘non-transferable’ this summer, and if a significant offer comes in for him, the Blaugrana will take it into serious consideration, if not accept it.

Kounde has expressed his desire to stay at Barcelona, but with the emergence of Pau Cubarsi, and uncertainty over whether Joao Cancelo will return at right-back next season, his return to central defence is by no means a given next season. Should the likes of Ronald Araujo depart, then it could open up a space for Kounde to compete for a spot in the middle, but as things stand, there is no guarantee of his spot over Andreas Christensen or Inigo Martinez when everyone is fit too.