Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez set for El Clasico after escaping ban

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez will have one last trip to the Santiago Bernabeu as manager, if as he has said, he is leaving the Blaugrana at the end of the season. His spot on the bench had been threatened by a suspension, but he will instead miss games against Las Palmas (H) and Cadiz (A).

The Blaugrana face Real Madrid on Sunday the 21st of April at 21:00, after those two games. Following his sending off at the Metropolitano on Sunday though, he was hit with an automatic two-game ban as is standard. Given it is his second sending off of the season, there was a fear in Can Barca that he might have faced an extra game’s suspension for repeating his misdemeanours.

However the Competition Committee have announced, as per Sport that his ban will remain at two matches. Although it is in their power to hand out longer bans for repeat offenders, there are precedents of them not doing so.

Xavi was initially booked against Atletico Madrid, and after throwing his arms up in the air at a decision, was booked a second time. He then walked to the fourth official saying ‘What did I say to you?’ repeatedly. This season has seen Xavi lose his rag with officials on a regular basis, amid Barcelona’s struggles.