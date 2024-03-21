Aurelien Tchouameni reveals Jude Bellingham conversation was not about Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland

Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni has revealed that his discussion with Jude Bellingham and Eduardo Camavinga was not in fact about Manchester City forward Erling Haaland and Paris Saint-Germain’s Kylian Mbappe.

Both have been linked extensively with Real Madrid in recent times, and after the conversation was published, with the names left out, it took little time to go viral. Tchouameni revealed that it was in fact about Bayern Munich’s central defenders Dayot Upamecano and Eric Dier.

“We have to make things clear because as soon as I arrived at the national team, that was the first question they asked me. You have to know that we were with Real Madrid and I think the guys came to show us some clothes. What you need to know, and this is a first, we were not talking about Kylian and we were not talking about Erling,” he remarked during his press conference with France, as reported by Marca.

Aurelien Tchouameni has revealed that he and Jude Bellingham were not discussing Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe but… Eric Dier and Dayot Upamecano.pic.twitter.com/HBZOUqEZby — Football España (@footballespana_) March 21, 2024

“We were talking about Dayot (Upamecano) and Dier. Why? Because we were watching Bayern-Lazio. Jude was talking about Dier and I, about Dayot. So today we are going to make things clear. I know it will sell less, but that’s what happened,” he said.

Dier started instead of Upamecano against Lazio in the second leg of their Champions League clash, with Bayern running out 3-0 winners. Upamecano was suspended from the first leg, after he gave away a penalty in a 1-0 loss.

Both Bellingham and Tchouameni will know their countrymen from international duty, having never shared a dressing room with them at club level. There’s a possibility they could come up against both in April if Real Madrid and Bayern find a way past Manchester City and Arsenal respectively.