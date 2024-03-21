Atletico Madrid outline top priority for summer as seven player deemed to be untouchable

Atletico Madrid are expected to have a very bust summer transfer window, with Diego Simeone keen to overhaul a significant amount of his squad. A number of players will be brought in, but sales will also be crucial, as they look to improve their financial woes in the process.

Atleti have already outlined their top priority for the summer, which has been revealed by Marca. They intend to sell some of their highest-earning players that are not regular starters – this includes Saul Niguez and Angel Correa, who was heavily linked with a move to Saudi Arabia during the winter.

Saul and Correa won’t be the only players that Atleti look to move on, but there are seven names that won’t be considered for a sale under any circumstance – they are Antoine Griezmann, Jan Oblak, Koke Resurreccion (who is close to signing a new contract), Samuel Lino, Rodrigo Riquelme and Pablo Barrios.

This step of selling high-earning players is one that needs to be done by Atletico Madrid. They have far too many under-par players in their squad, and they need to be improved upon if they are to seriously challenge for major honours going forward.