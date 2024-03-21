Atletico Madrid loanee reveals racial abuse last season

Racism has unfortunately become a part of the discussion in Spanish football over the past two years, following numerous cases involving Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior, but also racist insults online directed at Nico Williams, Peter Gonzalez and David Alaba. The latest to speak out about his experiences is Samu Omorodion, currently on loan at Alaves from Atletico Madrid.

“Racism is something that should have no place in sport or life. In the end it is sad that it has to be talked about. All people are equal. I experienced an episode last year when I played in the 2nd RFEF,” he revealed, when he was playing for Granada B.

On a less depressing note, he also told Diario AS about breaking the news that he was signing for Atletico Madrid to his mother.

“When they told me about Atletico Madrid’s interest, I didn’t say anything to my mother. One day before it became official I called her, she didn’t believe it, like me. I told her to tell the boss that she was done going to work.”

Atlético Madrid's initial plan for Samu Omorodion when they first signed him last summer was to sell him the following summer to make a huge profit on him. However, the roadmap has now changed, and he will be given an opportunity to prove himself to Diego Simeone.

Diego Simoene has also highlighted former Atletico Madrid striker Diego Costa as someone that shares traits with Omorodion.

“We have similar characteristics, but I don’t want to be compared to anyone. May I be remembered for who I have been. I hope to have a good career at Atleti and be a legend.”

The 19-year-old was clear on who his favourite current player is though.

“I have a weakness for Griezmann. I like him a lot”.

Omorodion has nine goals and an assist this season at Alaves, and while reportedly Atletico were considering selling him on for a profit this summer, he is now being considered as a prospect for the first team next season. Blessed with power and pace, Omorodion has shown an ability to get behind defences and find space in the box on a regular basis, his goals proving crucial to an Alaves side that looks as if it will comfortable avoid relegation.