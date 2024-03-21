Atletico Madrid easing away from idea of selling 19-year-old starlet following strong season

Atletico Madrid surprised many when a week after Samuel Omorodion scored against them at the Metropolitano, they activated his €6m release clause, signing him from Granada. The 19-year-old has since gone on loan to Alaves, where he has been a key threat for the Basque side.

According to Marca, their original idea was to buy Omorodion and then sell him at a nice profit, but that is an idea that they are reconsidering. While they have Angel Correa, Memphis Depay, Alvaro Morata and Antoine Griezmann up front, there is uncertainty over the future of the first three. As such, he may get his chance next season in order to show what he can do, as they feel he could turn into a major star.

Omorodion has openly declared his desire to remain and succeed at Atletico, and has nine goals and an assist so far this season in 28 La Liga games. That figure could well have been more too, with Omorodion showing his movement is better than his finishing at this very early point in his career. It could also work in his favour that outside of Morata, none of the other alternatives are quintessential number nines in the way that Omorodion is.