Athletic Club tie down impressive young defender to new five-year contract

It’s a good time to be an Athletic Club fan. Ernesto Valverde’s side currently occupy a place in the top four of La Liga, which would ensure a spot in next season’s Champions League if they have remain there until the summer. On top of that, there has been multiple exciting personnel decisions.

Alvaro Djalo has signed from Braga, and he will join up with his new teammates in the summer. On top of that, it was announced on Thursday that Aitor Paredes has signed a new five-year contract, which will keep him at San Mames until 2029.

Paredes broke into the Athletic Club starting line-up earlier this season, and he has developed a strong partnership with Dani Vivian, who recently earned his first call-up to the Spanish national team. Los Leones will hope that the pair can remain together for many years to come, and this news goes some way towards guaranteeing that.