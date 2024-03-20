Spanish Football Federation raided by police – 6 arrests made on suspicion of corruption and money laundering

The Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) has been raided by police on Wednesday morning in connection with suspected corruption, based on ‘irregular contracts’ over the past five years.

News broke around midday on Wednesday that the Spanish Football Federation headquarters had been raided by police for doccuments and evidence amid alleged money laundering. As reported by Diario AS, the order was given was the same court that is investigating the contracts signed between the RFEF and Saudi Arabia regarding the Spanish Supercup.

The initial contats between the two were negotiated by Kosmos, a company owned by Gerard Pique. Those contracts represent an income of €40m per year for the RFEF.

In addition to the raid, seven arrests have been made, and raids on a dozen more homes of employees and former employees have been made simultaneously. The arrests were not made on the premises of the Federation at Las Rozas on the outside of Madrid. One of those homes belngs to former RFEF President Luis Rubiales, who was suspended by FIFA and the Spanish Government, as they await the results of his sexual assault charges. Police went to his home in Granada in order to look for evidence, but as of yet, is not believed to have been arrested.