Spanish Civil Guard suspects ex-RFEF President Luis Rubiales of laundering money – report

On Wednesday morning, Spanish police raided the Royal Spanish Football Federation headquarters, and it’s claimed that former President Luis Rubiales, who resigned last year following the scandal involving Jenni Hermoso at the Women’s World Cup, was one of their targets.

Rubiales, whose home in Granada was raided by police, avoided this alleged arrest as he is currently in the Dominican Republic. The Spanish Civil Guard, who are in charge of this current investigation, believe that the 46-year-old is laundering money in the Caribbean island nation.

This is according to Relevo, who say that the Civil Guard suspects that the Dominican Republic could be one of the places that Rubiales would be using, through several hotel businesses and because of his connection with countries with tax havens, for laundering the commissions of the contracts that were signed with Saudi Arabia for the Spanish Super Cup.

The Civil Guard knew that Rubiales is currently in the Dominican Republic, although that didn’t stop them from deploying this mission. The matter remains open for now.