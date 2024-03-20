Spain forced to implement child safeguarding protocols due to Barcelona teenagers

The Spanish national team have had to change some of their practices in recent times in order to ensure they meet safeguarding standards for minors. Barcelona duo Gavi and Lamine Yamal have been called up as under-18s previously, and with 17-year-old Pau Cubarsi in the Spain squad this time round, La Roja have had to take extra precautions.

All of the staff in the Spanish national team have had to apply for police clearance to allow them to work with children, while various other measures must also be taken to protect Cubarsi and Lamine Yamal from sexual abuse, abuse, bullying, cyberbullying and grooming, as per Marca.

Organising trips requires the permission of their parents, while their clubs and parents must also given an itinerary and the underage players must be accompanied by an adult when they are taking transport.

During their time with the Spain squad, they must always be with a minimum of two adults, and cannot be left alone with one adult in a room. The pair must also be allotted time to complete schoolwork during their schedule too.