Real Madrid’s Dani Carvajal defends referee over goal that wasn’t against Valencia

Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal has been vocal in denying the RFEF’s version of events, regarding offensive chants towards Vinicius Junior during their clash with Osasuna this weekend. Nevertheless, he was not of the opinion that there is an officiating bias against Real Madrid, as some elements of the club have declared.

In spite of his statements regarding Vinicius and Juan Martinez Munuera, Carvajal did have some sympathy for Jesus Gil Manzano, who blew his whistle before Jude Bellingham headed a would-be winner against Valencia. Real Madrid accused him of an unprecedented action and ‘not being allowed to win’, albeit the same thing had happened in their favour seven years previously.

Carvajal lowered his tone regarding the attacks on referees being put out regularly by Real Madrid TV.

“In the end they are the club’s decisions, we have to focus on playing. I believe in the professionalism of referees, it is a very difficult profession and under a lot of pressure. We all make mistakes here. Gil Manzano made a mistake in Valencia, so what he made a mistake, what are we going to do to him? I also made a mistake and they scored a goal. You also have to be human, he no doubt didn’t want that to happen. At the end of the season there will be days that they are wrong in your favour and other days that go against you,” he told Cadena Cope.

He also had words of encouragement for Spain teammate Pedri, who will miss the international break through injury. Pedri left the pitch in tears after an injury against Athletic Club three weeks ago, the latest in a series of injuries.

“I send him a very strong hug and I hope he’s relaxed about it, there is light at the end of the tunnel. I have also been injured, I would come back and get injured again. Let him try to close all the doors [avenues of injury] regarding food, rest, coach, the way of training, biomechanics, and he is also very young, he has a lot of his career left and he is going to help us all, and so I hope he is calm, he will no doubt come out of it because he is very professional. Sending him a big hug and I hope he is with us at the Euro.”