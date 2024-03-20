Real Madrid could be in big trouble this summer as 25-year-old’s departure is not ruled out

Thibaut Courtois’ latest knee injury, which he sustained earlier this season and will keep him out of action for the remainder of this season, means that Andriy Lunin will continue as Real Madrid’s undisputed number one.

The Ukrainian has been in fantastic form over the last few months, and with Courtois’ fitness becoming a serious issue, there are suggestions that he could continue as first-choice goalkeeper even when the Belgian returns, which should be at the start of next season, barring any further setbacks.

Lunin’s Real Madrid career has looked rosy because of this, but as it turns out, he may not stay in the Spanish capital beyond the summer. According to Diario AS, the 25-year-old plans to “test” his value in the transfer market, meaning that a departure cannot be ruled out at this stage.

Lunin likely sees himself as being Courtois’ understudy next season, and it’s clear that he wants to continue being a regular starter. If that doesn’t happen at Real Madrid, it could be the case somewhere else.