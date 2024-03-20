“I can explore that possibility” – Gerard Pique open to taking on Barcelona presidency

Gerard Pique has been tipped to challenge for the Barcelona presidency in the future, and it’s something that certainly interests the club legend, who currently owns Segunda side FC Andorra.

Speaking to Sky Sports in the United Kingdom (via Sport), Pique revealed that he is open to taking on the position in the future, although he has no interest in doing so any time soon due to his commitments with the Kings League.

“I’ve been a Barcelona fan since I was a kid, going to the Camp Nou every Sunday. If I can help in any way, I want to do it. It’s something I feel inside of me. I don’t think now is the time. I’m focused on the Kings League, we’re in a process of expansion.

“You never know in the future, but it may be an option. I never like to close doors on myself. Being president of Barcelona is a big responsibility, but it could have a big impact on the club if I decide to give it a try at some point. In the future I can explore that possibility, but not now.”

The earliest opportunity that Pique would have to challenge for the Barcelona presidency is in 2026, when Joan Laporta’s tenure is set to come to an end. He would surely be a popular figure among existing members.