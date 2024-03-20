FFF plan to pressurise Real Madrid into allowing Kylian Mbappe to play at 2024 Olympics

At this stage, Real Madrid have no intention to allow any of their first team players to participate at this summer’s Olympic Games in Paris, especially with Euro 2024 and the Copa America also being played.

Kylian Mbappe could be one of those affected by this stance, provided that he does inevitably complete his move to Los Blancos. The 24-year-old is said to be keen to play at the tournament, but Real Madrid would rather have him available for a significant portion of their pre-season schedule instead.

Despite this, the French Football Federation are planning to go all-out to ensure that Mbappe plays in Paris this summer, as Philippe Diallo – their President – told Le Figaro (via MD).

“Kylian expressed his desire to participate. I regret Real Madrid’s position of closing the door on a dream of many players. Our job is to try to have the best team possible. If we have to go and see Florentino Perez in Madrid, we will do it.

“I don’t need any external pressure to imagine that Kylian’s participation in the Olympics would be an extraordinary advantage for our team. Obviously, having the best player in the world for the Games at home would be a big advantage.”

Real Madrid’s stance is entirely understandably, especially considering that Mbappe will also be playing for France at Euro 2024. The last thing they need is for him to pick up an injury before he’s even made his debut – provide he does sign, of course.