Ex-RFEF President Luis Rubiales allegedly escapes arrest in the Dominican Republic – report

Police raids that have shaken the foundations of Spanish football are set to extend to former RFEF President Luis Rubiales. The ex-Levante footballer resigned late last year after he was suspended by FIFA, with investigations into a sexual assault case he is accused of ongoing.

On Wednesday morning, Spanish police raided the Royal Spanish Football Federation headquarters, as well as the homes of 12 employees. Seven arrests are set to be made too, one of which is allegedly Rubiales, while five more are under investigation.

As per El Mundo, the police raided his house in Granada, but did not find him there, on account of the fact he is in the Dominican Republic. Another of the arrested parties was his lawyer and right-hand man Tomas Gonzalez Cueto. The people involved had not provided the documents requested by the police, hence the raids.

The investigation and arrests are regarding alleged corruption and money laundering charges, following the discovery of ‘irregular contracts’ over the past five years. The order for the raids came from the same court investigating the deal signed between the RFEF and Saudi Arabia, which sees the Spanish Supercup played there every year. The deal is worth €40m annually to the Spanish Federation, which came about after an initial deal was brokered between Gerard Pique’s Kosmos company, in which €4-5m in commission was paid.