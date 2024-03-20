Confirmed: Report was filed to Federation about chants against Vinicius Junior during Real Madrid-Osasuna

Real Madrid submitted an official complaint about referee Juan Martinez Munuera, declaring that they believed him to be ‘deliberately negligent’ after not including chants about Vinicius Junior in his match report. However the match delegate did include the chants in his report.

Defender Dani Carvajal claimed that he had informed Munuera of the chants, although this was denied by the RFEF. At any rate, it is the match delegate and the TV director who are responsible for collecting and reporting these comments, provided they are not racist, homophobic or discriminatory in nature.

The chants in question – ‘Vinicius, die’ – were not racist, as Osasuna defended in a statement too. Unless Real Madrid do feel the comments were racist, and can argue as much to the Competition Committee then their case is unlikely to go any further.

Cadena Cope have released the report from the delegate in question. During the report it is detailed that Osasuna fans chanted the above, as well as ‘idiot, idiot,’ at Vinicius on two occasions. This came amid offensive chants about Real Zaragoza and Aragon, as well as on two occasions singing ‘Yes, yes, f*** Real Madrid’.

Carvajal has called on the fans involved to ‘never set foot in a football stadium’ again. The Competition Committee will then assess the evidence and take a decision on what sanctions to take.