Chelsea moved for Barcelona starlet before bursting onto the scene this season

Barcelona have been more than grateful for the wave of talent coming through their ranks this season and in recent years, with La Masia propping up the first team squad in the absence of funds to invest in it. Lamine Yamal, Fermin Lopez, Pau Cubarsi, Hector Fort and Marc Guiu have all shown quality this year when called upon, following on the from the likes of Gavi and Alejandro Balde.

According to MD, Barcelona are making good progress regarding the contracts of Cubarsi, Fort and Guiu. It’s been reported in the past that Manchester City were interested in Cubarsi last summer, but the Catalan daily also note that Chelsea made an attempt to sign him before he extended his deal. They could come again this summer, with Cubarsi’s release clause set at €10m and his contract up in 2026.

However the Blaugrana are already in motion, trying to secure a deal that will see his wages and release clause rise until 2025 when he turns 18, and can sign a long-term deal. Fort’s deal is up in a little over 15 months time, but talks are ongoing to secure a new deal for both him and Guiu.

Barca Atletic captain Marc Casado is a slightly different case. The 20-year-old has rarely been used by Xavi Hernandez despite injuries in his position, and the club are yet to make a decision no whether to renew his deal for an extra year – they have a unilateral option to do so.

The emergence of Fort and Cubarsi allows Barcelona to breathe a little easier in the transfer market this summer, in the knowledge that they have talented players on the way in their positions, perhaps giving the Blaugrana licence to make a major sale at the back in order to balance their books. If they take their eye off the ball though, no doubt Chelsea and many more clubs will pounce.