Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies “determined” to join Real Madrid this summer

Real Madrid are poised to have a very big summer transfer window. Endrick Felipe will make his long-awaited move from Palmeiras, while Kylian Mbappe is highly expected to arrive from Paris Saint-Germain as a free agent. Alphonso Davies could also end up joining, as he continues to put off signing a new contract with Bayern Munich.

Davies’ current deal expires in 2025, meaning that he would be available on a cut-price deal this summer. Bayern are fighting to secure a renewal, but it looks very unlikely that an agreement will be reached, with Diario AS reporting that the Canadian international is determined to join Real Madrid – and this summer, too.

Davies is hoping to see Bayern and Real Madrid agree a fee, rather that him waiting out his contract. Los Blancos believe that they hold all the cards in upcoming negotiations, as the reigning German champions do not want to allow Davies to leave without a fee being re-couped.

It is looking increasingly likely that Davies will adorn Real Madrid’s colours from next season onwards. If he and Mbappe join Endrick in signing this summer, it would be a remarkable transfer window for Florentino Perez and co.