Barcelona star handed major advantage in race to start at Euro 2024

Despite having been one of the world’s best goalkeepers over the last 18-24 months, Marc-Andre Ter Stegen’s chances of being a regular starter for Germany at this summer’s European Championships have looked rather slim.

Manuel Neuer had been the number one since returning to the national team set-up, which meant that Ter Stegen was poised to be a benchwarmer for the tournament, which is being held in Germany.

However, Ter Stegen has been handed a big opportunity to stake his claim for starting spot, as Germany have confirmed (via Diario AS) that Neuer will miss their friendly matches against France and the Netherlands, which will take place in the next six days. The Barcelona stopper will take his place in between the sticks as a result.

It remains to be seen whether Ter Stegen can impress Julian Nagelsmann over the next week. He surely won’t get a better chance to show that he deserves to be Germany’s number one goalkeeper for now, and going forward.