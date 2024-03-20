Barcelona interested in summer move for impressive 21-year-old Premier League defender

Barcelona are expected to have a very busy summer transfer window, especially with a new manager coming in to replace the departing Xavi Hernandez. But before arrivals can be considered, departures are needed to ease the club’s financial woes, and defence is an area where sales could be made.

The Catalan giants will have an excess of centre-backs for next season, especially with Eric Garcia and Chadi Riad returning. This could mean that Jules Kounde and Andreas Christensen, among others, are looked to be moved on, and if that does prove to be the case, a replacement could even be signed.

One of those Barcelona are interested in is Nottingham Forest’s Murillo, as claimed by Daily Mail (via Estadio Deportivo). However, the Brazilian is also wanted by Paris Saint-Germain, Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester United, among others.

It would make little to no sense for Barcelona to sign another central defender this summer, so this one looks to be a non-starter. Murillo is a fine prospect, but he is simply not needed in Catalonia.