Barcelona counting on veteran for next season despite lack of contract negotiations

Sergi Roberto is out of contract at Barcelona in the summer, and his future has been up for debate over the last few months. It seemed certain that he would stay on for at least another 12 months, but following the announcement that Xavi Hernandez is stepping down at the end of the season, it threw the 32-year-old’s future into doubt.

Xavi has been a big backer of Roberto during his tenure, and with him no longer being at the club for next season onwards, it seemed that Barcelona would use this as an opportunity to move Roberto on. However, it now seems that he will continue for another year, as club bosses are planning to have him in the first team squad for the 2024-25 season.

Despite this, MD say that Barcelona have yet to initiate contract negotiations with Roberto, who is one of the lowest earners in the first team.

At this stage, this is no problem for Roberto, as his full focus is on ending the season on a high with Barcelona. Contract talks are likely to take place after the campaign comes to a close.