Athletic Club defender Dani Vivian reveals keys to step forward from last season

Athletic Club defender Dani Vivian is in line for his Spain debut this international break, as the cherry on top of what has been an excellent campaign so far. Los Leones are in the final of the Copa del Rey against Real Mallorca, and are currently set for Champions League football next season, in fourth place in La Liga, both of which Vivian has been a big part of.

The 24-year-old spoke to Relevo about being called up for La Roja, revealing that he is in the final year of his finance and accountancy degree, as well as his reading habits. Taking recommendations from Foudation employee Galder Reguera, Vivian revealed he read Metamorphosis by Franz Kafka, but did not enjoy it. Currently he is on 1984 by George Orwell.

On the football side of things, Vivian explained, in his view, why Athletic were doing so much better this season than last.

“In previous seasons we had lacked that sharpness. In the last two we ended up in the Cup semi-finals, not early in the tournament. We were already one step away from being where we are now.”

“What has Ernesto tweaked? I think we are a very recognisable team. Our pressure in the opposition hamp, we take risks but we assume them because we know the potential we have if we nick the ball high, we defend the area very well when we have to retreat, we are very solid and supportive [of each other]… We have that spark, that physical and mental level to be able to achieve what we are achieving. And from there, we don’t want to to drop off a tiny little bit.”

Dani Vivian on his Spain call-up: "It was my mother's birthday and my father and I were going to get her a cake so she could blow out the candles. I thought the call was going to go out at 12:30, because that's what they announced, but it was published an hour before." "I… pic.twitter.com/yr28lBl3qF — Football España (@footballespana_) March 20, 2024

Vivian was also asked what the typical day at their Lezama training ground looks like.

“There is a very good vibe, but within the bounds of discipline. That is the virtue. There is no-one playing the fool, no one who hinders where the group wants to go. We respect the work we do and the objectives we want to achieve.”

The imposing central defender has stood out as one of the very best in the division, with Athletic Club’s defence the second-best in the division.