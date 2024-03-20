Arrest warrant issued for ex-RFEF President Luis Rubiales amid allegations of fraudulent contracts

It’s safe to say that Luis Rubiales has become an increasingly controversial figure over the last 12 months. He stood down as President of the Spanish Football Federation last autumn amid the controversy surrounding his non-consensual kiss of Jenni Hermoso, and now he looks to be in further hot water.

On Wednesday, the Spanish Civil Guard attempted to apprehend Rubiales amid allegations of fraudulent contracts during his tenure as RFEF President. However, he claims that he is currently in the Dominican Republic, who do not have an extradition treaty with Spain, meaning that he has avoided being arrested – for now.

As per MD, the Prosecutor’s Office has now issued an arrest warrant for Rubiales, meaning that he will be apprehended when he does return to Spain. Furthermore, similar warrants have also been drafted for six other people from the Federation.

On top of this, it has also been reported that the Civil Guard suspects Rubiales of laundering money in the Dominican Republic, although at this stage, that is only an allegation.