AC Milan preparing to table opening offer for Sevilla marksman Youssef En-Nesyri

Sevilla are in store for another summer of trying to save as much money as possible. Big sales could be required so that sufficient players can be signed, and because of the club’s ongoing financial woes, it’s likely that almost every player will be up for sale at a certain price.

Youssef En-Nesyri is included in this, despite arguably being Sevilla’s most important player – and certainly best goalscorer. The Moroccan international isn’t short on suitors, with West Ham United, Wolves, AC Milan and Juventus all showing interest at this stage.

Milan have tried to sign En-Nesyri in the past, and according to Ekrem Konur, they are preparing another offer, with a view to a deal being completed in the summer.

💣❗🇲🇦 #SevillaFC 🔴 #SempreMilan❗

AC Milan are planning to make an opening offer for Youssef En-Nesyri. ▪️Juventus, West Ham and Wolves are interested in Sevilla's 26-year-old Moroccan player. https://t.co/UEOxcRyy1N pic.twitter.com/62vVIqOAc4 — Ekrem KONUR (@Ekremkonur) March 19, 2024

It remains to be seen whether En-Nesyri remains as a Sevilla player by the end of the summer. If their asking price is met, it’s almost certain that a sale will occur.