6 Barcelona players head on night out to club hosting ‘Ladies Night’ as teammates leave for international duty

Barcelona’s ranks have emptied out this week, as a number of players head of international duty, reducing training to mixed sessions between the first team and the under-19s. Those who have not gone away with their national teams took advantage of some days off to enjoy the nightlife scene.

As per Culemania, six Barcelona players were spotted at beach club Opium on Tuesday night, who were hosting a ‘Ladies Night’ event. The club was not especially full, but they did receive attention, albeit keeping themselves to themselves. Pedri, Gavi, Ferran Torres, Marcos Alonso, Sergi Roberto and Oriol Romeu were foud in the VIP zone, and did not get their dancing shoes on, but instead sitting together (and presumably drinking).

Real Madrid starlet Arda Guler was recently disciplined by manager Carlo Ancelotti for going out at the ‘wrong time of the season’, but it is generally accepted that footballers go out from time to time, albeit discreetly and without the excesses of yesteryear.