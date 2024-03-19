Toni Kroos fuels Real Madrid hope on international duty – ‘I think we will find a satisfactory solution

Real Madrid star Toni Kroos is yet to make a decision on his future beyond this summer, but has raised hopes in the Spanish capital that he could be sticking around for another summer. Kroos has been open about considering retirement, but has been one of their two best midfielders this season with Fede Valverde.

Kroos came out of retirement this month in order to play for Germany at the Euros in their home tournament, and declared to the press that he had ‘nothing to prove’ with his return, but believed he could be of use to national team coach Julian Nagelsmann.

“I don’t think I have anything to prove to anyone, that’s what matters to me. When the national coach asked me if I would like to play in this tournament, my main concern was, of course, being able to help the team. I asked myself that question and I think I answered yes. The national coach believes the answer is yes, so it was a decision in this context. I also have the feeling that that has changed too, of course mainly due to the performances in Madrid, but, honestly, that’s not the point. My concern is if I can help.”

Regarding his future next season, he said there were still discussions to occur. Kroos has been adamant that he does not want to finish out his career sitting on the bench, and neither does he plan on leaving Real Madrid.

“There is no problem (with Real Madrid). We’ll see, we’ll talk again, whether the communication will be the same or not, I still know. I’m still in the decision-making process. The relationship between the club and me is too good for there to be problems, and I think both parties are very relaxed and we can be too. Because we are doing well in the season, the season is going well for us. And I believe that we will find a satisfactory solution for both parties.”

Kroos has watched on as Luka Modric has become gradually more frustrated this season on the bench, as he dropped out of the starting XI for the first time. No doubt he will want assurances from Carlo Ancelotti about his role next season, but if he feels Jude Bellingham could be moved back into midfield with the arrival of Kylian Mbappe, that could make up his mind for him.