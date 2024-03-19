Thibaut Courtois forced to undergo second knee surgery in seven months due to meniscus tear

It’s been a nightmare day for Thibaut Courtois. During Tuesday’s training session with Real Madrid, he suffered a meniscus tear in his right knee – the opposite one to which he tore his ACL – which is expected to keep him out for almost two months, which effectively means that his season is over without a game being played.

Courtois suffered that ACL injury in August, just days before the start of the La Liga season. He underwent successful surgery soon after it occurred, and he had been in the final stages of his recovery before this latest blow.

As reported by The Athletic (via MD), Courtois will undergo his second knee surgery of the season in the next 24 hours. Fortunately, due to the nature of the injury, it will be more minor and less invasive than the one in August.

Courtois’ attention will turn to getting fit as soon as possible once his surgery is complete. He will aim to return to the Real Madrid team from next season, although it’s not certain that he will be a nailed starter, given how impressive Andriy Lunin has been.