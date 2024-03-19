Sevilla preparing new contract for breakthrough star with new €40m release clause

Isaac Romero has been a revelation for Sevilla in 2024. The 23-year-old had been on the fringes for the first half of the season, but since mid-January, he had turned himself into a regular starter under head coach Quique Sanchez Flores, who has put his faith in Romero unlike those before him.

However, despite his impressive form, Romero’s future at Sevilla is not secure. According to Estadio Deportivo, Los Nervionenses consider him to be available for transfer this summer, as they aim to improve their precarious financial situation.

Firstly, Sevilla would like to renew Romero’s contract, as they wish to up his release clause from €15m to €40m. Talks are expected to take place in the coming weeks, although there is sure to be some haste from the club’s side, as Romero’s current deal ends next summer.

A new contract would be well earned for Romero, although it’s far from ideal for him to be considered “for sale”. He’s taken his chance to resurrect his Sevilla career, although he could be out the door in the next 12-18 months, especially as clubs in England, Italy and Germany are after him.