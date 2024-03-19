Real Sociedad unwilling to pay €15m asking price to sign striker this summer

Real Sociedad have had an underwhelming season so far. They may have got to the knockout stages of the Champions League, but after 29 matchdays, they currently sit 10 points away from the top four, meaning that a return to the competition is a serious doubt.

La Real’s biggest problem this season has been a lack of goals. Alexander Sorloth had an excellent 2022-23 campaign, but he was not signed last summer – instead he went to Villarreal, where he has been fairly successful. Andre Silva was signed on loan instead, and it’s safe to say that he has been poor so far.

Silva has just three goals in 20 appearances this season, two of which have come in La Liga. La Real have the option to buy him for €15m in the summer, but at this stage, they are unprepared to pay that amount, as reported by Estadio Deportivo.

Despite this, Silva could return to Real Sociedad for next season, should another loan move be agreed or a reduced fee be paid. If that were to be the case, all parties would surely hope that 2024-25 is much better than 2023-24.