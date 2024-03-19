Real Sociedad star interested by possibility of joining Atletico Madrid this summer

Atletico Madrid are projected to have a very busy summer transfer window, and one of the key area that will be addressed is defence. Multiple centre-backs could arrive before the start of next season, especially if Mario Hermoso were to move on at the end of his contract.

One of Atleti’s reported targets is Robin Le Normand. The 27-year-old has become a regular starter for Spain in the last 18 months, and he is seen as indispensable to Real Sociedad, although there is a chance that he can leave in the summer.

Ruben Uria has reported that Le Normand is interested by the possibility of joining Atleti in the summer. Both he and his agent are aware of Los Rojiblancos’ interest, and a deal could be pursued during the transfer window. It’s also noted that he isn’t the only La Real player wanted by Diego Simeone’s side – Mikel Merino has also been linked in recent months.

🚨 Robin Le Normand and his agent already know that Atlético Madrid wants the footballer. • The player likes Atlético. • Javi Galán could be involved in the operation. • There are more Atlético players that interest Real Sociedad. [🥇: @rubenuria via @Objetivoatleti] pic.twitter.com/kFMAt2llxE — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) March 19, 2024

Javi Galan, currently on loan at Real Sociedad, could be included in a deal for Le Normand, as Atletico Madrid look to drive down the price as much as possible. Plenty more of that could be required before they have a chance of getting their man.