Real Madrid will submit “very convincing” contract offer to Thibaut Courtois replacement

With it being confirmed that Thibaut Courtois will miss at least 6-7 weeks after tearing his meniscus, it means that Andriy Lunin will continue as Real Madrid’s undisputed starting goalkeeper until the end of the season. The Ukrainian has been in fine form over the last few months, although Courtois had threatened to take back to the number one jersey for the season run-in.

Lunin’s future has been the subject of much speculation this season. Earlier in the campaign, he looked destined to leave this coming summer, but especially with Courtois’ recent injury, it’s looking more likely than ever that he will stay on for a few years to come.

Lunin’s contract ends in 2025, but he could remain in the Spanish capital for longer, as Relevo have reported that Real Madrid will table a new contract offer in the coming weeks. The report notes that a renewal agreement is more likely that it has ever been.

It’s likely that Lunin sees himself as being Courtois’ successor at Real Madrid, especially if injuries continue to derail the Belgian. He may even have the chance to nail down the starting spot from next season onwards, even if Courtois is back and fully fit.