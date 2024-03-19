Real Madrid star backs up club’s claims about referee inaction over Vinicius Junior chants

There has been plenty of discussions surrounding the events of last weekend’s victory for Real Madrid over Osasuna – for about the match itself, but the chanting aimed at Vinicius Junior from a section of home supporters. It has been reported that shouts of “Vinicius, die” were held at El Sadar, where Los Blancos won 4-2.

Referee Juan Martinez Munuera did not note the matter in his referee report, which caused Real Madrid to file an official complaint, citing apparent negligence. The Technical Committee of Referees (CTA) fired back, stating that no one from the club told Munuera of the chants, which is in direct contrast to what Real Madrid stated.

Dani Carvajal has now revealed that he told Munuera of the chants aimed at Vinicius – quotes from Cope (via Marca).

“It was a set piece and I told the referee to listen to what they were singing because it was very serious in one of the stands, at least from certain fans.

“Real Madrid have done what they had to do. What is a shame is that there are people who sully our football with those chants. I don’t think they should ever set foot in a stadium again. If I’m honest, I don’t know what the protocol is to stop this situation, but I do think it shouldn’t happen. Let’s do everything we can to prevent it from happening.”

The matter is expected to roll on, with Real Madrid awaiting a response from the Competition Committee over their complaint.