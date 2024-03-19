Real Betis determined to keep Manuel Pellegrini amid interest from Saudi Arabia

It’s been a tough few months for Real Betis. Having been knocked out of Europe on two occasions, they are also currently outside of the European places in La Liga, as they sit in seventh place. As a result, head coach Manuel Pellegrini has been under-fire in recent weeks.

Pellegrini has been in charge since 2020, and has overseen a positive period. However, it’s been a tough spell, and rumours have been circling that he could depart in the summer, with Saudi Arabia interested.

However, for the time being at least, Pellegrini continues to have the full support of the Betis hierarchy, as was confirmed by the club’s Sporting Director, Manu Fajardo – quotes via MD.

“We come from a negative dynamic, we understand that Betis is screwed because we are the first ones to be like this. But from self-criticism, demand and unity we will get out of this dynamic and return to the path of victory.

“I am surprised by the noise around him, talking about the end of the cycle. I think he is owed respect for everything he has done here. Trust in him is at its highest. He continues to work with maximum conviction, with a lot of enthusiasm, and both parties, both coaching staff and sporting management, are aware of where the improvement of the squad is for next season.”

Pellegrini will hope to turn around Real Betis’ fortunes in the coming weeks, as they target another season of European football in 2024-25. However, they certainly need to dig deep, and fast.