Paris Saint-Germain manager Luis Enrique to make return to Twitch following Spain World Cup campaign

Former Spain manager and current Paris Saint-Germain coach Luis Enrique has announced that he will be returning to Twitch. The Asturian became Spain’s most-watched streamer during the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, when he took questions and discussed a number of issues with the fans.

‘Lucho’ received plenty of praise for his streams, but also a lot of backlash from traditional media in Spain, many of whom he has had a spiky relationship with at any rate. He released a video on social declaring that he would be back to streaming on Thursday at 20:00 CEST.

Vuelvo a mi canal de Twitch, el jueves 21 de Marzo, 20:00.https://t.co/13b4hMYxDu pic.twitter.com/Ft0aPeEC9j — LUISENRIQUE (@LUISENRIQUE21) March 18, 2024

One of the reasons, the main one, is to ‘share a project with you that both me and my family have worked hard on.’ The second reason is to enioy direct contact with the fans and the people, ‘without filters’ and in an honest manner.

During the World Cup this took much of the focus off his players, and instead focused the attention on himself. Such was drama that this caused, Cadena Cope were forced to apologise after they were found to have edited one of the clips from his streams to make it sound as if he were making an off-colour comment to a female audience member.