Osasuna release response to Real Madrid over alleged ‘racist’ chants against Vinicius Junior

Osasuna have responded to claims from Real Madrid that Brazilian winger Vinicius Junior received racial abuse at El Sadar on Saturday, saying they ‘will not tolerate the tarnishing of Osasuna’s name’.

On Saturday, chants of ‘Vinicius, die’ were heard during the clash between the two, and on Monday evening Los Blancos responded by emitting a statement, in which they declared these chants racist. They also submitted a complaint about referee Juan Martinez Munuera for his failure to include the chants in his match report, albeit it this was not his responsibility and was reported by the relevant authorities.

Osasuna have railed against the claim that Vinicius was racially abused, and demanded a rectification from both Real Madrid and media that have said as much. Those which do not correct their stance face legal action from Osasuna.

"In addition, Osasuna wants to show its rejection of the insults—which had no racist references—that a minority proffered last Saturday at El Sadar. The club rejects these chants that, unfortunately, its players also have to suffer when they visit other LaLiga stadiums," reads the statements.

They also went on to lament the fact that Real Madrid used their own anti-racism campaign before the match, rather than the La Liga-wide campaign, and did not unite with Osasuna in solidarity against racism, as was offered to them.

Pamplona (Tuesday, March 19, 2024) – Given the information published in the media after Real Madrid Club de Fútbol’s press release, which presents El Sadar with racist behavior, Club Atlético Osasuna wants to clarify that no racist chants were uttered on Saturday’s match. Likewise, it will demand immediate rectification of the media that have offered false information and will file a lawsuit against those who persist in the fallacy. The club will not tolerate the tarnishing of the reputation of the Osasuna fans, who, throughout its history, have been known for their anti-racist stance.

Osasuna and its fans will always stand by any player who suffers racist insults, which have no place in sport or society. Therefore, the club wants to show its solidarity with players like Vinicius Junior or Peter Federico Gonzalez, who weeks ago have been the target of execrable, shameful, and condemnable racist attacks.

As part of Osasuna’s commitment to the fight against racism, the club joined the “LaLigaVS” campaign, which this past matchday focused on this issue on International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination. The Osasuna players took to the field, as did 17 other LaLiga EA Sports clubs, wearing shirts honoring the campaign. Real Madrid did not, as they opted to customize their own shirt with an anti-racism slogan. Likewise, Osasuna regrets that it was impossible to take a joint photograph of both teams showing the union of all against racism, as offered by los rojillos, and that it occurred in all other fields of LaLiga.

In addition, Osasuna wants to show its rejection of the insults—which had no racist references—that a minority proffered last Saturday at El Sadar. The club rejects these chants that, unfortunately, its players also have to suffer when they visit other LaLiga stadiums.

Osasuna continues its mission to raise awareness and eradicate, however minor, any behavior that does not conform to the values of sport. The players with respectful attitudes towards their opponents and the referees must also promote these sporting values, and each club must educate its professionals.

Club Atlético Osasuna wishes to end this press release by thanking its fans, who mostly behaved excellently despite the painful result. El Sadar once again proved to be a welcoming stadium where numerous rival fans could wear their team’s colors without any problem, which unfortunately still does not happen in other stadiums when those traveling are Osasuna fans. Los rojillos fans again showed exemplary behavior, as they did in the last final of the Copa del Rey between the two teams, which, despite the displacement of 23,000 rojillos, did not start a single incident.