New Jersey to see Clasico clash this summer as Real Madrid and Barcelona set date

Barcelona and Real Madrid are planning their preseason tours this summer, with both returning to the USA, as has become custom. The pair will also face off in a Clasico again, following trips to Texas and Florida in recent years. This year it will be the Metlife Stadium in New Jersey that will host the big occasion.

As per Marca, the date set for the Soccer Champions Tour clash is the 3rd of August, at the 82,500-seater which normally hosts NFL games for the New York Giants and the New York Jets. Tickets are set to on sale in a little over a week, on the 27th of March.

Real Madrid will also take on Chelsea in Charlotte, North Carolina, on the 6th of August, and will start of their tour with a fixture against Milan on the 31st of July at Soldier Field in Chicago. Meanwhile Barcelona take on Manchester City on the 30th of July in Orlando, Florida, and round out their tour against Milan on the 6th in Baltimore, Maryland.