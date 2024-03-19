Bayern Munich easing off interest in Barcelona star Ronald Araujo

Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo is one of the major talking points in Catalonia this summer, as one of the potential sacrifices the Blaugrana will have to make in order to balance their accounts. With his contract expiring in 2026, he is one of the few that Barcelona are willing to consider parting with that could fetch a major offer, alongside Frenkie de Jong.

Araujo is in contract talks with Barcelona, but there is still considerable difference between the two sides before they reach a new deal. He is aware that he will have to make a financial effort to remain long-term, as Barcelona cannot make a top level offer, but will not sign a new deal if there is a large distance between the two. Deco is already in talks with his agents, but a deal is not close.

However one of his main suitors appears to be easing off their interest. Bayern Munich spoke with him before the winter transfer window, and the 24-year-old was singled out as their top target for the summer. He was a priority for Thomas Tuchel, and Barcelona are willing to accept an offer approaching €100m for Araujo.

🚨 Ronald Araújo and Pau Cubarsí perfectly complement each other at the back. Of the eight games they started together, there are seven victories and one draw. @bonagerman pic.twitter.com/0vIX0XaWst — barcacentre (@barcacentre) March 19, 2024

With Tuchel on his way out though, Bayern’s priorities have changed, as per Sport. They say that the potential departure of Alphonso Davies and their search for a pivot have moved to the top of the list this summer, and that they will only go after Araujo if they can sell one of Kim-Min Jae, Dayot Upamecano or Matthijs de Ligt for a big fee this summer.

That is unlikely to be the end of it though. Top Premier League sides are also keeping a close eye on Araujo’s situation, and if he is available, then they will likely have the funds to make a deal happen. The player has maintained on several occasions that he is happy at Barcelona, but it may simply come down to money, if Barcelona cannot pay him a fair market price.

Image via Eric Alonso/Getty Images