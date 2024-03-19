Barcelona keeping tabs on under-fire Bayern Munich star following manager criticism

Bryan Zaragoza secured a move to Bayern Munich in January, following a very impressive first half of the season with Granada, who are struggling in his absence. However, the 22-year-old has also struggled in recent weeks, having failed to hit the ground running in Bavaria.

Recently, Bayern head coach Thomas Tuchel publicly called out Zaragoza for his poor integration. The Spanish international winger cannot speak English or German, which is something that has caused him to barely play since making the move to the reigning Bundesliga champions.

Zaragoza will hope for more luck, and playing time, next season when Bayern appoint their new manager, but if that isn’t the case, a summer departure could be possible. Sport (via Estadio Deportivo) have reported that Barcelona are considering a loan move.

Sporting Director Deco is a fan of Zaragoza, and he recognises that Barcelona do not have a similar playing to him in their first team squad. It remains to be seen whether this deal has any chance of happening.