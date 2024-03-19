Barcelona climate may be a problem for potential Xavi Hernandez replacement amid Premier League interest

Barcelona have reportedly narrowed down their shortlist to replace Xavi Hernandez this summer to three or four names, albeit they are still considering whether the Catalan might stay on his role. One of the major candidates to replace him, Hansi Flick, is now receiving interest from the Premier League.

As per the BBC, Flick has clubs from the Premier League interested, as well as Barcelona. He is keen on the hotseat in Catalonia, and is feeling refreshed after a hip operation removed much of the pain he has been suffering from in recent years, allowing him to sleep better, and reach out to Pep Guardiola, Roberto de Zerbi and Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Rohl about their experiences in management in recent years.

While Guillem Balague remarks that his straight-talking style would go down well in the Premier League, the political and media climate may be an issue for Flick in Barcelona. The former Germany coach left Bayern Munich after differences of opinion with Sporting Director Hasan Salihamidzic, and while he has experience of the intense scrutiny a club like Bayern brings, it is far from ideal for the 59-year-old.

🚨 JUST IN: Barça are delaying the decision on their new coach. They'll wait until after the Champions League outcome before making a final choice. The possibility of Xavi remains open. It will depend on the result at the end of the course. @sport pic.twitter.com/NmcojaPo0x — barcacentre (@barcacentre) March 19, 2024

If Flick were to join Barcelona, he would attempt to battle against the razor sharp media analysis and internal politicking by building a family atmosphere, but he would much rather be working in a calm and united environment.

Either way, with Flick looking to return to the top level of management following a disappointing spell with Germany, it seems hard to picture him turning down the Barcelona position. The Blaugrana tend to stick to coaches that have some link to the club as either a coach or player with their managerial appointments, and it could be a unique opportunity for Flick if he is offered the role.