Barcelona board have three months to find €120m or face losing nearly €20m from personal funds

Amid talk that Barcelona may be forced into some major sales this summer, the board at Montjuic are racing to find €120m before the transfer market opens on the first of July. The financial year at Barcelona runs until the 30th of June, and has serious gaps in the budget formulated for this season.

The missing €40m which German investment fund Libero have not paid for their shares in Barca Vision has already caused issues, but the Blaugrana are due another €60m in payments for those shares this summer, as per Relevo. There is no inidication that those payments will arrive either.

In addition to that €100m hole, Barcelona’s board put up €18.67m in bank guarantees in order to cover the costs of signings, the majority of which was contributed by Laporta. In order to meet both their budget and the viability plan agreed with La Liga, then they will need to make major sales or find new sponsorship in order to avoid losing nearly €20m in personal funds.

Ronald Araujo and Frenkie de Jong have been singled out as two potentially major departures this summer, but in a buyer’s market, the Blaugrana will have to find offers that meet both their and the player’s demands. It looks as if time is running out for the Barcelona, and their board, to avoid falling on their sword regarding the economic levers they used two summers ago.