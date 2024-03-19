Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid had €50m offer for Premier League player rejected last summer

Atletico Madrid barely spent any summer last summer, with Javi Galan (cash plus Manu Sanchez) and Samu Omorodion being the only players to arrive with a transfer fee included. Caglar Soyuncu and Cesar Azpilicueta both arrived on free transfers, although it wasn’t for the lack of trying that Atleti’s spending was so low.

It’s been stated by the Premier League commission’s official report on Nottingham Forest, who were handed a four-point deduction this week after breaking FFP rules, that Atleti submitted a €50m offer for Brennan Johnson last summer.

However, that was rejected, as Forest wanted €65m for the Welsh international winger. Another offer was not submitted, and Johnson would go on to join fellow Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur in the final days of the summer transfer window.

Johnson would have been a peculiar signing for Atletico Madrid, as he doesn’t directly fit into the system that Diego Simeone has played all season. The money saved has since been re-invested, with Arthur Vermeeren among those to join.

Posted by

Tags Andrea Berta Atletico Madrid Brennan Johnson Diego Simeone Nottingham Forest Tottenham Hotspur

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News