Alarming €20m expenditure revealed as Sevilla managerial struggles laid bare

Sevilla has been a merry-go-round for managers over the last few seasons. Quique Sanchez Flores took the reins back in December, following the sacking of Diego Alonso, who had only been in charge for two months, having succeeded Jose Luis Mendilibar in October.

In total, Los Nervionenses have had five permanent managers since the start of the 2022-23 season, which is utterly remarkable. These failed coaching appointments have been very costly too, especially when the aspect of financial compensation paid out is considered.

According to Diario AS, €20m has been invested in the hiring and firing of coaches over the last two seasons. Alonso was the last to be paid by Sevilla, and it’s reported that he netted €4m as part of the compensation package he earned for being sacked just two months into his contract in Andalusia.

Considering Sevilla are one of the many clubs in Spain suffering with financial problems, these numbers are incredibly worrying for bosses. They need to hope that Quique can turn things around too, otherwise he could be the next manager to be sacked, which would add to the compensation paid out.